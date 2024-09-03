408 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 408 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 15.3% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 305,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $70,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in American Express by 18.4% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

AXP stock opened at $258.65 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $261.75. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

