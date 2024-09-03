474 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $207.91 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

