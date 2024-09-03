4,800 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Acquired by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,018,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,003,000 after purchasing an additional 730,819 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,370,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,533,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,925,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,453,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,547,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after buying an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 928,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.45. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.89.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,268.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald Zurbay sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $180,327.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,499.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Les B. Korsh sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $67,383.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,268.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,149 shares of company stock valued at $415,851. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

