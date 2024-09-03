739 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth about $66,279,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,144,000 after purchasing an additional 359,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $164.62 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.24 and a 200 day moving average of $145.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

