7,514 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

