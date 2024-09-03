7,740 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $140,473,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,857,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,888,000 after buying an additional 127,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,889,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,694,000 after acquiring an additional 392,305 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,980,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,859 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $31.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 191.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CAG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

