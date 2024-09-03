7,757 Shares in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STKL. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SunOpta by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $686.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.59.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta
SunOpta Profile
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.