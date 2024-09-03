816 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Purchased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after buying an additional 8,186,198 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,561 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,528,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,857 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

