A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Bought by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 48.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,303 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 246.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 289,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,760 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATEN shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A10 Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.