AAF Wealth Management LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,178,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,231,000 after acquiring an additional 55,402 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 67.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.86 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $165.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

