Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Up 1%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.21. 10,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 44,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

