Abrdn Japan Equity Fund (NYSE:JEQ) Shares Up 1%

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.21. 10,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 44,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
