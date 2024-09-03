abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 20,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFL. Matisse Capital increased its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 177,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 155.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 96,630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund by 36.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn National Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $542,000.

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

