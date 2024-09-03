abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.91. Approximately 20,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 35,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.
abrdn National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.
