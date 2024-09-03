Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, September 10th. Analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY25 guidance at $6.05-7.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.050-7.050 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Further Reading

