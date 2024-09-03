ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 566,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,454 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $22,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACIW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

ACIW opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

