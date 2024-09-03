ad pepper media International (ETR:APM) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of ad pepper media International (ETR:APM – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €1.88 ($2.09) and last traded at €1.88 ($2.09). 700 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.89 ($2.10).
ad pepper media International Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €2.06.
ad pepper media International Company Profile
ad pepper media International N.V., an investment holding company, engages in the development of performance marketing solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: ad pepper, ad agents, and Webgains. The ad pepper segment operates iLead, a lead generation platform, that helps in acquisition of client data free from financial risk; iSense, a targeting platform, that helps in delivering the right message to the right person in the right place at the right time; Mailpepper, an email marketing platform; and provides performance display online advertising solution.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ad pepper media International
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ad pepper media International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ad pepper media International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.