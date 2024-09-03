ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,970,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 16,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get ADT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADT

ADT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. ADT has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ADT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,863 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in ADT by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ADT by 10,738.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About ADT

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.