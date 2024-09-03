Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,645 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 65,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 38,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 173,385 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $23,235,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 124,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $465.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

