AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Trading 0.8% Higher

AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.88 and last traded at $30.88. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Vice ETF (VICE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US companies involved in alcohol and tobacco, food and beverage, and gaming-related activities. VICE was launched on Dec 12, 2017 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

