AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Short Interest Up 10.9% in August

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 883,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $100.14 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $102.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACM shares. Barclays raised their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 3.4% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AECOM by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in AECOM by 4.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About AECOM

(Get Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.