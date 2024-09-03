Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aemetis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 287.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 2,837.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Aemetis from $8.25 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aemetis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.44.

Aemetis Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMTX opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Aemetis has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.