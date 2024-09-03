Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 4.1% in the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $110.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

