Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,857,400 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 3,567,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Africa Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Africa Oil stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.02. Africa Oil has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

