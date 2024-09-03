Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,950,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 17,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market cap of $324.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 86,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

