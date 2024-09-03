Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in August

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Aker ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.
About Aker ASA
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aker ASA
- About the Markup Calculator
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.