Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in August

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aker ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $50.96 on Tuesday. Aker ASA has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $65.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA operates as an industrial investment company in Norway, the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. It harvests, develops, markets, and sells krill-based ingredients and products, such as Superba Krill Oil, a phospholipid-based omega-3 dietary supplement, and Kori, an omega-3 supplement for consumers; QRILL Aqua, an ingredient for the aquaculture industry; and QRILL Pet, an omega-3 ingredient for pet food.

