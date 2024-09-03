Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 5,720,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.69.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGI shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

