Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 45.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W lowered Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $90.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $71.97 and a 12-month high of $203.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

