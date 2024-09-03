Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA stock opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $96.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

