Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Allegiant Travel Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of ALGT stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.35. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $90.25.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
