Allot Communications Ltd Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allot Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Northland Capmk has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allot Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.24) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allot Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.25 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of ALLT opened at $3.35 on Monday. Allot Communications has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

