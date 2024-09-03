AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) versus Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Critical Analysis

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) and Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of AlloVir shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of AlloVir shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of Tenaya Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Volatility & Risk

AlloVir has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaya Therapeutics has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir N/A N/A -$190.42 million ($1.66) -0.47 Tenaya Therapeutics N/A N/A -$124.08 million ($1.64) -1.63

This table compares AlloVir and Tenaya Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tenaya Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlloVir, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AlloVir and Tenaya Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A -89.62% -73.01% Tenaya Therapeutics N/A -80.97% -67.83%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and Tenaya Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 2 3 0 0 1.60 Tenaya Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tenaya Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.25, indicating a potential upside of 469.03%. Given Tenaya Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenaya Therapeutics is more favorable than AlloVir.

Summary

Tenaya Therapeutics beats AlloVir on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlloVir

(Get Free Report)

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage. It also develops an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy designed to deliver the dworf gene for patient with dilated cardiomyopathy; and reprogramming program for heart failure due to prior myocardial infarction. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.