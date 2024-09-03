Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,599 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after buying an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 191,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

