Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 115,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,383 shares of company stock valued at $30,906,970 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200 day moving average of $165.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

