ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,602 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.85.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.
ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.
Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF
About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF
The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.
Further Reading
