ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,602 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Get ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF ( BATS:OEUR Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.89% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.