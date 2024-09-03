ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading 0.2% Higher

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEURGet Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.93. Approximately 2,602 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEURFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.89% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

