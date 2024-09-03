Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 71,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $228.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.36.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

