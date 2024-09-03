Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Compass Point increased their target price on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMBC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ambac Financial Group news, CFO David Trick purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,812.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ambac Financial Group news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Trick bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $39,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,442.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,800 shares of company stock worth $377,016 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 830.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.