Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Up 6.6% in August

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the July 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $494,217.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $494,217.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 179,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,587.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,384,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,091,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after acquiring an additional 343,385 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $65,543,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29,379 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.