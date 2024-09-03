Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ambarella in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Ambarella’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $59.70 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

