American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Up 1%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $69.28. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.
American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90.
American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Company Profile
The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
