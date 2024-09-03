American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) Trading Up 1%

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $69.28 and last traded at $69.28. Approximately 3,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $196.76 million, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.90.

American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the period.

The American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (ESGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of US companies that are screened by a combination of fundamental measures and ESG metrics. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

