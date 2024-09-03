American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 167.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in American Electric Power by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 107,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

