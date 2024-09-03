American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Short Interest Up 8.2% in August

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the July 31st total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 9.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 290,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 7.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.37. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

