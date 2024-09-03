Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.89.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $333.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Amgen has a 12 month low of $248.38 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

