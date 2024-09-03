AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 5,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 778,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMN Healthcare Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

