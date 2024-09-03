Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.02 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 3,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.01.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $18.50.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.