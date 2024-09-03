Analysts Issue Forecasts for Abacus Life, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABL)

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Abacus Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abacus Life’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Abacus Life had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ABL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ ABL opened at $10.21 on Monday. Abacus Life has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a PE ratio of 510.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abacus Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Abacus Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth $130,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

