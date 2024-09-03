Analysts Set Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target at $133.43

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.43.

BFAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $549,957.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $492,936.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $549,957.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,095.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,232 shares of company stock worth $3,664,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $57,363,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,735,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4,227.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 294,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 287,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,995,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $27,467,000.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $71.65 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day moving average of $114.60.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

