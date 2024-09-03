Analysts Set Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Price Target at C$11.44

Shares of Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.44.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowline Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
