Analysts Set Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT at $151.33

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $176,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 0.3% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,077,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 21.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 196,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $123.46 on Friday. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $84.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

