Analyzing Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) & CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF)

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) and Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CSR and Apogee Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apogee Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Apogee Enterprises has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Apogee Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apogee Enterprises is more favorable than CSR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

30.6% of CSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Apogee Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

CSR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Apogee Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. CSR pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apogee Enterprises pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CSR and Apogee Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSR N/A N/A N/A Apogee Enterprises 7.72% 24.74% 12.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CSR and Apogee Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSR N/A N/A N/A $0.22 26.25 Apogee Enterprises $1.39 billion 1.06 $99.61 million $4.87 13.71

Apogee Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than CSR. Apogee Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apogee Enterprises beats CSR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSR

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers. The company's Property segment sells former operating sites. This segment is also involved in the large-scale developments in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Its Aluminium segment offers aluminium ingots, billets, and slabs. CSR Limited was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, finishes, and installs custom glass and aluminum window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the non-residential construction sectors. The Architectural Glass segment provides a range of high-performance glass products for use in windows, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems. The Architectural Services segment integrates technical services, project management, and field installation services to design, engineer, fabricate, and install building glass and curtainwall systems. The LSO segment manufactures high-performance glazing products for the custom framing, fine art, and engineered optics markets. The company’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office buildings, hotels, and retail centers; institutional buildings comprising education facilities, health care facilities, and government buildings; transportation facilities, such as airports and transit terminals, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and glazing subcontractors and general contractors; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, as well as independent distributors to museums, galleries, and other customers. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

