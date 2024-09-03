Analyzing Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -69.64% -67.44% -42.23% Cipher Mining 11.43% 3.41% 2.98%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Cipher Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $25.03 million 0.66 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.49 Cipher Mining $158.67 million 6.86 -$25.78 million $0.06 58.50

This table compares Sphere 3D and Cipher Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cipher Mining. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cipher Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sphere 3D and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cipher Mining 0 1 6 1 3.00

Sphere 3D presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 230.14%. Cipher Mining has a consensus price target of $7.42, indicating a potential upside of 111.30%. Given Sphere 3D’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Summary

Cipher Mining beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

