Analyzing LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) & BCE (NYSE:BCE)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:LMGHF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 8.39% 17.10% 4.00% LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCE and LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.28 billion 1.75 $1.68 billion $1.44 24.31 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BCE and LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 0 5 2 1 2.50 LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.52%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BCE beats LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

About LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA

LINK Mobility Group Holding ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and communication-platform-as-a-service solutions. It operates through five segments: Northern Europe, Western Europe, Central Europe, Northern America, and Global Messaging. The company offers mission-critical customer engagement solutions, such as Enterprise Omnichannel Notification System, and API-driven communication for email, A2P SMS, and voice communication services. It also provides Xenioo, a platform to automate conversations between companies and people across a range of text and voice channels; a marketing platform that offers customer engagement, marketing automation, and email and SMS marketing services; long numbers that sends and receives messages; and short codes, a memorable short mobile numbers to allow inbound communications to flow. Its solutions are used in baking and finance, retail and ecommerce, logistics, advertising and marketing, travel and tourism, healthcare, and government and public sector industries. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

